Beckham’s childhood fashion choice on Desert Island Discs

He’s world famous for his superb footballing skills and of not being afraid of showing his adventurous fashion choices - from a black and white sarong he wore to a restaurant during the 1988 World Cup in France to the pink nail varnish he wore to the christening of Liz Hurley’s son.

But now David Beckham, who is the star guest on the landmark 75th anniversary programme of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on Sunday morning will recall one of his earliest fashion moments when as a six-year-old he chose a velvet knickerbocker outfit over a suit to wear as a pageboy to a wedding.

In a clip released ahead of the broadcast the former England footballer, 41, tells the show’s presenter Kirsty Young,: “I had two options, just a normal suit or the option of burgundy, velvet knickerbockers with white tights and white ballet shoes, and I chose that, believe it or not.

“I felt great. My dad looked at me as if to say, ‘really, is that what you picked?’”

Asked if he ever wore the ensemble again, Beckham, who is married to Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria, says: “I think I did,” to which Young jokes: “Not to football training, I hope!”

Beckham adds: “I’m sure my mum has got that outfit at home.”

The anniversary episode will reintroduce sounds of the sea during the opening and closing of the programme, for the first time since the 1960s.

Young has previously described Beckham as a “fascinating guest to welcome on to my little interview island”.

Desert Island Discs, the brainchild of its first presenter Roy Plomley, allows “castaways” to take eight pieces of music with them which have been significant to then during their lives.

They are also allowed to take a book a luxury as well as being given The Complete Works of Shakespeare and the Bible, or other religious or philosophical text.

There have been over 3,000 episodes with guests from a range of backgrounds from politics to show business and sport to royalty.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Arthur Scargill, the then president of the National Union of Mineworkers and singer Bruce Springsteen have featured as guests.

Springsteen talked openly about how he recovers from bouts of depression, saying of his wife Patti Scialfa: “Patti’s very helpful, and sometimes just time.“Or sometimes the correct medication, you need the right drugs. That can really help also. These are all things that can pull you back into your life”.