Back to business for defiant MPs after minute’s silence

Defiant MPs stood side by side in silence as they came together to remember those injured and killed in the Westminster attack.

With the benches full and heads bowed, the debating chamber usually full of noise observed a minute of silence.

Members of the House of Parliament observe a minutes silence (Photo: PA Wire)

It occurred at 9.33am with Pc Keith Palmer, 48, a father and husband killed in the attack, having the shoulder number of 933.

Speaker John Bercow said: “Colleagues, in respectful memory of those who lost their lives in yesterday’s attack and of all of the casualties, we shall now observe a minute’s silence.”

Conservative Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow East, was visibly emotional as he made a short comment about the attack before asking a question to Mr Fox with the Commons continuing with its scheduled questions session on international trade.

Mr Blackman said to Mr Bercow: “Can I join with you and my right honourable friend in expressing sincere condolences for the victims of the terrible atrocity yesterday and in particular to the family of Pc Keith Palmer, who died so that we can carry out our democratic duties?”