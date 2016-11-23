Autumn Statement: Stirling City Deal could create 3000 jobs

The creation of a City Deal for Stirling has the potential to create 3,000 jobs and increase tourism by 25 per cent, the local council believes.

In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Philip Hammond confirmed talks would begin on Stirling’s bid for a City Deal, which also includes Clackmannanshire.

City Deals give areas greater powers to help support economic growth.

Mr Hammond also indicated that a City Deal for Edinburgh would be agreed, and that proposals from the “Tay Cities” of Perth and Dundee would be considered.

At the heart of Stirling Council’s plans for a City Deal are a number of projects, which include establishing a digital district that would put the area at the forefront of innovation and enterprise nationally and internationally. Other proposals include plans to bring the River Forth back into community life as a leisure and tourism resource; a new civic and Harbour quarter, and plans for a city park in the shadow of Stirling Castle. Closing the attainment gap between rich and poor children is also a key target.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce said the plans were “vitally important” to securing economic growth in cities and their wider regions.