Article 50 will not be triggered this week, says Downing St

Article 50 will not be activated this week as expected, it has emerged.

The formal process of withdrawing from the EU was due to be triggered as early as Tuesday.

Theresa May will not trigger Article 50 this week as expected.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that would now not be initiated until next week at the earliest.

The spokesman said: “We have been clear. The Prime Minister will trigger Article 50 by the end of March.”

It comes after news on Monday morning that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to seek approval from the Scottish Parliament for a second independence referendum.

She said a re-run of the referendum would give Scots the choice between the UK government’s Brexit deal and remaining a member of the EU as an indepedent country.

