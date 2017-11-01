Arron Banks investigated over Brexit referendum donations

Brexit campaigner Arron Banks is being investigated by the elections watchdog over whether he breached campaign finance rules on donations in the 2016 EU referendum.

The Electoral Commission said it will probe whether the former Ukip donor and Leave.EU chairman may have committed offences over donations or loans made to campaigners in the referendum.

Responding, Mr Banks tweeted: “Gosh I’m terrified.”

The investigation will also look into Better for the Country Limited (BFTCL), a company that lists Mr Banks as a director and has its registered office at the same address at Leave.EU.

The firm was not registered as a permitted participant in the referendum and five registered campaigners reported donations from it totalling more than £2.3 million.

Mr Banks made three loans worth £6 million on non-commercial terms to Leave.EU.

The investigation will look at whether BFTCL, Mr Banks and recipients of funds from them may have committed offences under election law.