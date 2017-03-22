Armed police on patrol in Edinburgh following Westminster attack

Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley has said security has been stepped up in the wake of the terror attack in Westminster.

He said: “This afternoon there has been an attack on the Houses of Parliament. It’s now been confirmed it’s being treated by Metropolitan Police as a terrorist incident. There has been at least one fatality.

“We’re putting in place some reassurance measures.

“We have increase armed patrols around key sites in Edinburgh. There will be armed patrols around key locations in Scotland.

“At the moment, there’s no information to suggest this is anything other than an isolated attack. We’ve put in place what you’d expect in terms of contingencies. We’ve uplifted and deployed a number of armed officers into key places and we’re working very closely with colleagues in london to understand exactly what has happened and what we need to do to support them and keep Scotland safe.

“Our thought and good wishes are with colleagues and members of the public who appear to have been injured and have lost their lives in London.”