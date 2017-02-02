Approval for Faslane submarine training school

A NEW training school for naval crews working on the UK’s nuclear submarines has taken another step forward.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the Treasury had approved the initial business case for the submarine school, which is to be built at the Faslane naval base on the Clyde.

The base will be home to all 11 Royal Navy submarines from 2020, a move which will see the number of people employed there rise from 6,800 to 8,200.

Sir Michael said: “We are now making a long-term investment of hundreds of millions of pounds to improve and upgrade the waterfront at Clyde to make sure it is ready to support the United Kingdom’s whole submarine fleet.

“As well as a boost to the Scottish economy, this will also bring welcome stability for our personnel, who work hard to help keep Britain safe and secure.”

The new school will provide academic and technical training for all Royal Naval personnel entering the submarine service from 2022, and will provide training for the crews who will staff the new Dreadnought nuclear submarines.

Head of the submarine service Rear Admiral John Weale said: “Our new single integrated operating base will make significant improvements to the work-life balance of our 5,000 submariners.

“By putting our boats and training in one place, our submariners can put down roots in Scotland knowing that they are no longer required to commute from one end of the country to another.”