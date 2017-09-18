Anas Sarwar: My unionism will never be in doubt

Scottish Labour leadership candidate Anas Sarwar has said his party’s opposition to independence “will never be in doubt” if he is elected.

Mr Sarwar said “some voters turned away” from Scottish Labour in the past because they “didn’t trust us to protect Scotland’s place in the UK”.

Outgoing leader Kezia Dugdale faced questions during her time in charge after hinting she would consider voting to leave the UK.

But Mr Sarwar said: “As a socialist I will never apologise for opposing nationalism” and thanked activists for campaigning “in the face of hostility from nationalists.

“Now we know the scale of the cuts an independent Scotland would have to make, you saved public services and you prevented even deeper austerity.”