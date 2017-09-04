Anas Sarwar announces he will stand for Labour leadership

Anas Sarwar has today announced that he will be a candidate in the Scottish Labour leadership contest.

The former Deputy leader said he is ready to lead the party "back to power" after last week's shock resignation of Kezia Dugdale.

It looks increasingly like the only two candidates will contest the post, with left-winger Richard Leonard having already announced he will stand.

Mr Sarwar's campaign will be co-chaired by Glasgow MSP Pauline McNeill and East Lothian MP Martin Whitfield.

Mr Sarwar, son of the former Labour MP Mohammed Sarwar, said: “This is an election that nobody wanted or expected, and I would once again like to pay tribute to Kezia Dugdale for her dedicated service.

“Labour is revitalised in Scotland and I am ready to unite our party and lead us back to power.

“The people of Scotland do not need a Labour Party that is fighting itself. They need a united Labour Party in Holyrood that is fighting the SNP and ready to form Scotland’s next government.

“And they need a united Labour Party across the UK working together to elect Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister.

“I am delighted that Pauline McNeill and Martin Whitfield have agreed to co-chair my campaign and I would like to thank the many friends and colleagues who have urged me to stand.

“Over the coming weeks I will set out my positive vision for Scotland’s future, rooted firmly in Labour’s values.”

Campaign co-chair Pauline McNeill added: “Anas has the experience and energy to take on the challenge to transform us from being an opposition party to being the next Scottish Government.

“I know he can unite our party behind our common aims and socialist values by addressing the deepening inequalities that prevail across the country.

“We will run a positive and constructive campaign and we will focus on the battle of ideas and issues our party needs to be at the vanguard of.”