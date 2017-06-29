Alistair Watson, Glasgow Labour council stalwart, found dead

Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has paid tribute to one of the party's local government stalwarts, Alistair Watson, who has been found dead.

Mr Watson, who served on Glasgow City Council for the past two decades, was found dead in his Glasgow home this morning. He was most recently Labour's chief whip on the council and had previously served as head of transport quango Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) for a number of years and headed up the council's land and environmental services.

It follows the death of another Labour stalwart in the city, Baillie Gerry Leonard who passed away on Tuesday aged 65. Ms Dugdale tweeted: "Very sad week for the Labour family losing not one but two giants of Glasgow Labour in Alistair Watson and Gerry Leonard." Mr Watson was in his 50s and served the Cardonald ward.