Former SNP leader Alex Salmond loses Gordon seat

Alex Salmond felt the full force of Conservative gains in the North East with a painful night for the SNP delivered in Aberdeen.

The former First Minister lost Gordon to Conservative Colin Clark who polled 21,861 votes compared to Salmond’s 19,254.

Alex Salmond has his lost his seat.

The result leaves Mr Salmond without a parliamentary seat for the first time in 30 years.

Word had spread around the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre that the veteran politician had lost, but the enormity of the result rocked the count around 4.30am.

Mr Salmond had secured a majority of 8,687 in 2015.

Conservatives erupted as Clark’s result was announced with shouts of “we’ve turned the North East blue” heard from the Tory support.

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson: ‘Indyref2 is dead’

Mr Salmond, clearly dejected, said he had not decided whether to retire and that the “future would take care of itself.”

Asked why he lost, he said: “I think the swings across the country tell the story and the late recovery of Labour, which was unexpected.”

He said his loss was less about Indyref 2 and more due to “people voting out of admiration for the way Corbyn conducted the campaign.”

He said people voting on national issues may “not be immediately aware” of the impact on an individual constituency.

Mr Salmond insisted the SNP were still “winners” in Scotland despite the “grievous blows” of the night.

He added: “Scotland has lost some fine parliamentarians and that has been a grievous blow, but overall the result for Scotland shows the SNP have won a majority of the seats in this country

He added: “The SNPs strength is in numbers, we have more seats than the other parties in Scotland and more seats than them put together. That is an incredible position of influence to be in.

“One of the ironies is that we will have a Westminster group reduced in numbers but it will have substantial influence in the House of Commons. I wish all my colleagues well.”

He said serving Gordon had been the “privilege of my life” and that he was “grateful for these times.”

When asked by a reporter if his wife would have a few jobs around the house for him to do, he said “apart from plumbing, I am completely handless. So I might take care of some plumbing.”

His sign off on the stage was directed to the large Conservative crowd which had gathered. Drawing on an old Jacobite song, he said “In the midst of your glee, you have not seen the last of my bonnet and me.”

Colin Clark, a recently elected councillor for Inverurie, said the “silent majority” had spoken and that he was “proud to be part of the United Kingdom.”

“I will been a positive voice for Gordon, the North East and Scotland,” he said.