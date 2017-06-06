Alex Salmond’s father Robert dies at 96

Former First Minister Alex Salmond’s father Robert has died at the age of 96.

The father-of-four passed away at the Erskine Home for ex-servicemen.

The former SNP leader said a funeral would be held in his father’s local church in West Lothian next week.

He said: “Dad passed away peacefully on Monday night at Erskine and now will be taken home to Linlithgow where he spent all of his days, apart from his wartime service in the Royal Navy.

“Dad, a passionate SNP supporter for more than half a century, always took a keen interest in elections. However, he was really proud of all of his children’s achievements.

“All four of us, Margaret, myself, Gail and Bob, are enormously grateful to the Erskine staff whose kindness to our father over these last few years has been beyond measure.

“It is a very sad week for all of the family and Gail and I have taken some time out from our campaigns to help with the arrangements.

“However, we both know exactly what Dad would be saying to us right now – for goodness sake dust yourself down and get on with it.

“That is what we all intend to do.”