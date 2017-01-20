Alex Salmond: Donald Trump has ‘character problem’

People will be “very nervous” about what Donald Trump’s presidency will mean but the responsibilities of the office could change his approach, Alex Salmond has said.

The former Scottish first minister, who clashed with Mr Trump over a wind power project near the tycoon’s golf club, said the incoming president had a “character problem”.

Mr Salmond said: “We will see which Donald Trump turns up at the inauguration - is it going to be the one who says he will bind America together or the one that rages on Twitter at three o’clock in the morning?

“The problem with Donald, of course, is a character problem. It’s what happens when somebody disagrees with him or somebody says no to him.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme “the awesome power of the United States presidential office can change a person and we will just have to cross our fingers and hope that that’s the case”.

He said “a lot of people will be very nervous” but he expected Mr Trump’s inaugural address to be “a bit more substantial” than his Twitter outbursts.

During a lobbying campaign, Mr Trump voiced his concerns to the Scottish government about the wind power development, complaining it would spoil the view from his golf resort at the Menie estate on the Aberdeenshire coast.

In a series of colourfully-written letters in 2011 and 2012 Mr Trump warned about the impact “monstrous” wind turbines would have, and told the former SNP leader the “insanity” of the project would bankrupt Scotland.

He told Mr Salmond he would be known as “Mad Alex - the man who destroyed Scotland” if he went ahead with the plan.