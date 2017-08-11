Alex Salmond blocked from telling sadomasochism story

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been halted from sharing an anecdote about sadomasochism on national radio.

The ex-SNP leader was promoting his Edinburgh festival show this morning on Radio 4's Today programme when he teased listeners with the unusual tale.

“When I came on the programme this morning you were talking about sadomasochism," he told presenter John Humphrys

“I actually once was a part of a three part live interview with your colleague Kirsty Wark..."

At this point, the presenter intervened, stating: “Got to stop you at exactly that point. How frustrating. The programme has come to an end.”

Salmond later hinted that he would divulge all at his festival chat show which gets underway this weekend.

In response to queries about the anecdote on Twitter, he said: "If you want to find out, there are still some tickets left for the extra shows..."