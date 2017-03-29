Alex Salmond and Nigel Farage trade insults in Brexit clash

As the Prime Minister prepared to trigger Article 50, Alex Salmond and Nigel Farage got into a heated exchange on live radio.

The SNP MP and ex-UKIP leader were taking part in a debate on LBC as Theresa May prepared to formally withdraw the UK from the European Union.

Mr Farage, a leading voice of the Leave campaign, clashed with Mr Salmond, a passionate advocate of remaining in the EU, during the broadcast.

Mr Farage argued that the British people are more behind Brexit than ever and then took at swipe at what he called the “sneering” SNP.

He said: “A third of the SNP voted to Leave and I think as this debate plays out there will be more and more genuine Scottish nationalists, as opposed to the SNP who don’t believe in independence and are not a nationalist party.”

Nigel Farage argued that the SNP were not true nationalists. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Mr Farage added: “People want to govern themselves, not be part of Brussels.”

But the former First Minister of Scotland hit back, saying the SNP had a mandate for Scotland, after getting 50% of the vote in Scottish elections, compared with Ukips 2%.

Mr Salmond said: “The reality is Northern Ireland’s in deadlock, the Welsh are alienated, the Scots are having a referendum, England’s split down the middle...it’s a total shambles.

“We’ve got eight pages of mush being sent over to Donald Tusk.

Theresa May..is denying Scotland the right to self determination. A strange sort of union. Alex Salmond

“This is whistle while you work. It’s gung-ho nonsense.”

When host Nick Ferrari put the Gordon MPs comments to Mr Farage, he replied: “What I see is Alex Salmond talking a Westminster story, a political class story that may be fascinating to him and a few journos around here.

“Out in the country, the picture is entirely different. Out in the country, a large number of people are saying ‘we voted Remain, but we’re democrats, so let’s crack on with it.’

“The last good opinion polling I saw - and obviously take all of it with a pinch of salt - was that now about 68% would vote to leave.”

“A third of your party voted to Leave!” Farage added before accusing Salmond of having “high Tory” friends.

Mr Salmond got the last word, attacking the Union in the wake of the Prime Minister’s refusal to grant a second independence referendum.

Addressing Mr Farage , the ex-SNP leader said: “Scotland is a different country, a different nation.

“Listen, the EU has not denied Britain the right of self determination.

“Theresa May, in this Union at Westminster, is denying Scotland the right to self determination. A strange sort of union.”

The letter informing the European Council of Britain’s intention to leave the European Union has been handed over to EC president Donald Tusk in Brussels.

The historic declaration, signed by Theresa May, sets in train a two-year process of negotiation under Article 50 of the EU treaties leading to Britain’s expected withdrawal after 46 years of membership in 2019.