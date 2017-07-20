Alex Salmond ‘should join the House of Lords’

Scotland Office minister Ian Duncan has urged Alex Salmond to return to parliament by joining him in the House of Lords.

Mr Duncan, who will be elevated to the Lords and made Lord Duncan of Springbank today, said the SNP is “missing in action” because it does not have any peers in the Upper Chamber to exert greater influence over legislation.

He suggested the Scottish Nationalists could choose candidates for peerages in an internal election, who would resign after the UK leaves the EU.

The SNP supports the abolition of the House of Lords and has a policy of not taking peerages.

When asked about the prospect in 2014 after resigning as SNP leader, Mr Salmond told Sky News: “The rocks would melt with the sun before I’d ever set foot in the House of Lords.”

Mr Salmond previously used the phrase, which appears in Robert Burns’ song A Red, Red Rose, to illustrate his opposition to tuition fees for Scottish students.

His successor as First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted in response to the comment in 2014: “This is what a principled politician sounds like, Westminister.”