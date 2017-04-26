Alex Salmond says General Election is a vote on indyref2

Alex Salmond has said that Scots will be voting on the “right of the Scottish Parliament” to hold a second independence referendum when they go to the polls on June 8.

The former First Minister also indicated that Nicola Sturgeon has delayed her plans for a second referendum in order to “get another victory” which would re-inforce her mandate to hold a another vote on leaving the UK.

READ MORE: Sturgeon urged to set out indyref2 plan before election

Ms Sturgeon this week insisted that the forthcoming general election will not lead to independence prompting claims she was attempting shy away from the issue after a weekend poll suggested falling support for a Yes vote. The SNP leader branded the claims “ridiculous” today as she insisted the vote was about “strong voices” for Scotland.

Mr Salmond told his LBC radio phone-in show today that Scots will be clear about the proposals for the next referendum.

“They’ll know that they’re voting to support the right of the Parliament to decide on the holding of the Scottish referendum,” Mr Salmond said.

READ MORE: New poll shows drop in support for Scottish independence

Ms Sturgeon announced this week that she would delay setting out her plans for a second referendum until after the election. Asked if this is because Ms Sturgeon is fearful of having the issue at the heart of the SNP campaign, Mr Salmond said: “No, she’s looking to get another election victory which will indicate and support the right of the Parliament to decide these things.”

He added:”The path is that the Parliament should have the right hold a referendum through the section 30 order.”

The Scottish Government’s consultation on a second referendum finished in January and ministers have yet to respond to it.