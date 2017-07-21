Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe show to reveal Trump dealings

Alex Salmond is planning to use his forthcoming show at the Edinburgh Fringe to reveal previously secret details about his arguments with Donald Trump.

The former first minister said he felt he had “every right” to lift the lid on his relationship with the US president having lost his seat at last month’s general election.

Mr Salmond is hosting his own chat show for a fortnight at the festival in August, with promoters claiming it will include “revelations about his time in power”.

The former Gordon MP fell out with Mr Trump over plans for an offshore wind project near the billionaire’s Aberdeenshire golf resort. The pair have since engaged in a public war of words.

“I wouldn’t like folk to get the impression I wasn’t genuine before, but when you’re in office you’ve got to bite your tongue,” the former first minister said in a TV interview broadcast last night.

He added: “I had some dealings with him when I was in office, before he was in office. There are certain things you couldn’t say because it wasn’t right, because they were commercial or because they were said in confidence.

“Now I feel every right to say them. At the Fringe, it might be at lunchtime but you can say what you like. It’s not going to be nasty, it’s going to be poking fun at him.”

