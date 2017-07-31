Alex Salmond’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe show sells out

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond will be watched by sell-out crowds at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

All 5,250 tickets for the former SNP leader’s two-week show at the Ballroom in the Assembly Rooms on the Capital’s George Street have been snapped up.

‘Alex Salmond Unleashed’, which will run from August 13 to 27, will share “a bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power,” according to promoters.

The former Gordon MP, who lost his Westminster seat in June’s general election, has revealed that he will poke fun at Donald Trump, revealing previously secret details about his arguments with the US president.

The 62-year-old will be accompanied by a different celebrity guest each night at the 350-capacity venue.

On announcing the show Mr Salmond told The National: “I have always fancied a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe and this is going to be lots of fun.

“Obviously in the show there will be lots about politics but the emphasis will be very much on the lighter side.

“Among the invited guests there is already plenty of excitement and quite a few surprises. I suspect some people might be taken aback at the range of friends whom I invite along.”

It has been reported that former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh will be one of the producers of his show.

