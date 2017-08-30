Affordable care for elderly a must, says Age Scotland chief

Politicians have been urged to create a “proper” funding formula for looking after the elderly after official figures showed a dramatic increase in spending on free personal care.

The amount spent by councils on personal care at home has increased by 63 per cent over the past decade with a new document showing a rise from £228 million in 2006-7 to £371min 2015-16.

According to a national statistics publication looking at free personal and nursing care, over the same period spending on payments to those in care homes increased from £99m to £127m. Overall spending rose from £327m to £498m, an increase of more than 50 per cent.

One of the key reasons for the dramatic increase in spending on those living at home has been the drive to make sure the elderly are looked after in their own houses rather than in care homes or hospital.

The number of elderly people receiving free care at home has increased from 40,410 in 2006-7 to 46,910 in 2015-16.

All Scotland’s main political parties are committed to providing free care to the elderly, despite the demands of an ageing population and the rising cost of the policy.

Yesterday Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said parties should work together to find a way of funding the policy that is sustainable.

Mr Briggs said:“The costs are clearly increasing and this is one of these issues where all parties have to work together to come up with a proper funding formula that allows this policy to continue without crippling the taxpayer in the process.”

Charities providing support for the elderly said maintaining the free care policy was essential.

Keith Robson, chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “Free personal and nursing care is one of the Scottish Parliament’s flagship achievements, and is strongly supported by the public and by all parties. It helps more people to access the care they need when they need it, and has helped to shift the balance of care from expensive institutional settings such as hospitals and care homes to support more people staying at home for longer.”

Health secretary Shona Robison said: “We want older and vulnerable people to be able to stay at home or in a homely setting within their own communities for as long as possible.

“Free personal and nursing care is ensuring that we can offer them the support they need to make that a reality.”