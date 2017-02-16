12 authorities confirm council tax rise

A total of 12 local councils in Scotland have now confirmed they will raise the council tax next year after decisions taken last night.

Glasgow, Fife, Angus and Highland Councils all confirmed yesterday they will be putting up local rates by 3 per cent after the freeze was lifted by the SNP government.

The Labour regime in Glasgow said the hike raises £7 million but means “no cuts to community groups, jobs and training, to free meals in schools”.

The Labour administrations in South Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde all opted to freeze their rates for a tenth year.

Western Isles, Midlothian, Edinburgh, Borders, East Renfrewshire, Moray and Shetland have all previously backed a 3 per cent increase, with rates in Aberdeenshire to rise by 2.5 per cent.