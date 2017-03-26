Police treating man’s death in Glasgow street as ‘unexplained’

A man has been found dead in a Glasgow street.

Police are treating his death as “unexplained”.

The man’s body was discovered on Ballater Street in the Gorbals at around 5.10pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The man is still to be formally identified.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”