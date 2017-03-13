Police treating death of man in Edinburgh flat as ‘suspicious’

Police are treating the death of a man who was found with serious injuries in the Capital as ‘suspicious’

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Officers were called to the scene at Gibson Terrace in Edinburgh on Sunday evening with the ambulance service also attending the scene.

The man was treated by emergency services but later pronounced dead.

The death has sparked a police investigation into the incident with the force confirming that the death is being treated as ‘suspicious’.

Officers are appealing for any information from the public and have urged those who can help with their inquiries to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.