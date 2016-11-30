Police treat death of Troon woman as suspicious

The death of a woman who may have lain dead at her home for months is being treated as suspicious.

Officers found the body of Sharon Greenop in Aldersyde Avenue, Troon, South Ayrshire, on November 10 after neighbours reportedly complained of a bad smell.

The 46-year-old is understood to have lived at the property with her sister and daughter.

Initial reports said the death was being treated as unexplained.

But after a post-mortem examination, police now say her death was “suspicious”.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “After extensive police inquiries, the death of the woman is now being treated as suspicious and our inquiries are continuing.”

It is understood officers are following a definite line of inquiry.