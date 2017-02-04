Police siege ongoing in Edinburgh

Armed police officers are attending an incident in Edinburgh amid reports of a developing stand-off with an unknown man.

Police Scotland have confirmed that they are dealing with an incident in Waverley Park in the Abbeyhill area of the city.

Residents reported on social media that the street had been blocked off for several hours.

In a statement, police said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at an address in Waverley Park following a report of concern for a person within.

“The incident was reported today at around 2.45pm.

Police have blocked off entrances to Waverly Park. Picture: Contributed/ Jessie Caudron

“Officers remain at the property whilst attempts are made to speak to the occupant inside.”

A local resident who wished to remain anonymous told the Evening News; “I saw a man shouting out of the window. He was talking very quickly and saying that he needed help. He was very incoherent.

“Armed police later arrived and they had a dog with them.

“Quite a while later they were followed by an ambulance and a fire engine.”

Another resident who did not wish to be named said that locals had been questioned by officers.

She praised the police for re-assuring locals and keeping the area secure.

The police were still on the scene as of 22:25.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “Police Scotland requested an emergency ambulance response to an incident at an address in Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill area at 1650 hours today.

“A number of resources were despatched to the address, including our special operations response team and an incident officer.

“The incident is still ongoing at this time.”

