Police seek man after serious assault near nightclub

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after a serious assault near a nightclub which left two men injured.

The attack happened near the Distrikt nightclub on Bell Street in Glasgow at around 3am on June 29.

One of the injured men needed hospital treatment following the assault.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

He is described as white, with brown hair, aged around 28-years-old, and of slim to medium build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers.

