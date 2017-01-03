Police seek info on car spotted near site of fire murder

POLICE investigating the murder of a young man in a deliberate house fire are trying to trace a car seen parked nearby with its engine running.

Cameron Logan, 23, had been celebrating the new year with girlfriend Rebecca Williams before they returned to his family home in Achray Place, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland said a fire was later started deliberately at the semi-detached house, and Mr Logan’s body was discovered at around 7.25am.

Officers want to trace the occupants of a dark car seen parked on Craigton Road with its door open and engine running around the time of the fire.

Ms Williams, 24, who is known as Bex and is a journalist at Global Radio, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr Logan’s parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation and later released from hospital.

The family dog, Gomez, also died in the fire.

No details have been given on the specific cause of the blaze but a police and fire service investigation determined that it was deliberate.

A previous fire among trees near the house more than a decade ago is not being linked to the New Year’s Day attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone told Heart Radio Scotland: “Inquiries are ongoing in relation to the continued forensic examination of the crime scene.

“There are officers conducting CCTV inquiries in the area as well as going from house to house speaking to all local residents.

“However, I’m particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a dark-coloured car that was seen parked around about the time of the fire in a lay-by on Craigton Road near to Clober golf course.

“The car was described as having its engine running and the passenger door open. Is that your car? Were you an occupant in that car? Do you know whose car that is? If so, please get in touch with us.”

Mr Livingstone added: “I’m aware of an incident back in 2004 where some trees were set on fire at the rear of the property, however that was investigated at the time and put down to mischievous children.”

Officers are treating the case as murder and attempted murder and forensic teams are continuing to search the scene and the area around the house.

Large green covers have been draped over the front of the house and a private ambulance was seen leaving Achray Place on Monday.

Police also want to hear from any dog walkers or joggers who may have been in the area early on New Year’s Day.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew said: “I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police.

“Information can be passed to the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office via 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.”