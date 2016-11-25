Police seek Edinburgh man suspected of deliberately infecting lovers with HIV

A FORMER Edinburgh hairdresser arrested after being suspected of deliberately infecting male lovers with HIV is being desperately sought by police after skipping bail.

Ex-Edinburgh hairdresser Daryll Rowe, 26, was arrested in Brighton, East Sussex, in February before being released on police bail.

He was held by officers investigating reports a man had deliberately put partners at risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases by sabotaging condoms.

It has now emerged that Rowe failed to answer bail on November 18, and his mother Michelle has reportedly urged him to hand himself in.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, who was arrested in Brighton on suspicion of deliberately infecting men with HIV in February this year, failed to answer bail on Friday November 18.

“Inquiries are currently under way to locate his whereabouts.”

Following his arrest in February, police and the director of public health for Brighton and Hove encouraged men who believed they may have had sexual contact with him to contact sexual health support services.

