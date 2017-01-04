Police search Milngavie woods near home of murder victim

Police carried out a search of woodland today close to the home of a murder victim killed in a housefire started deliberately.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, on the morning of January 1. His girlfriend, Rebecca Williams, 24, remains in a critical condition.

The semi-detached house was set on fire in the early hours of January 1. Picture: Roberto Cavieres/JP

Cameron’s parents David and Cathy, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation after the attack but later released from hospital.

Emergency services rushed to Achray Place around 7.25am but Cameron had already tragically died in the blaze.

Police hunting the killer yesterday revealed they are looking for the occupants of a car spotted nearby.

The vehicle had its engine running and the passenger door open and officers are eager to speak to the owner of the car.

Police believe joggers or dog walkers seen in the area that morning may also hold vital information.

Det Ch Insp Paul Livingstone said: “We are looking to trace a dog walker and two joggers that were seen after officers reviewed CCTV in the surrounding area around the time of the fire.

“It’s crucial that we speak to these people seen on CCTV as they may have seen something important, even unwittingly, that could really help with this investigation.

“They may have seen the dark-coloured car that reportedly had its engine running in the lay-by on Craigton Road or they may have seen other people out walking, driving, cycling or running - anything that could help us find who is responsible for this fatal fire.”

Officers previously said there was nothing to suggest the wrong house was targeted and stress they are keeping an open mind about who the intended victim or victims were.

Police have reassured the local community that they believe the attack was an isolated incident.