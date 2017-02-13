Police search for woman spotted running naked across bypass

Police Scotland are keen to know the whereabouts of a woman who was spotted running naked across a bypass last night.

The as yet unidenitified female was seen running across the A75 bypass in Dumfries yesterday evening. It is reported that she is was not wearing any clothes.

Police Scotland has raised concerns for the woman’s safety and has issued an appeal in an attempt to track her whereabouts.

The woman is said to be in her late 20s or early 30s, with brown hair. Police dog teams have been involved in the search as concerns rise for her safety, especially with temperatures being so low at this time of year.

A police statement released earlier on said: “About 19:25 on Sunday, a female was seen running across the road of the A75 by-pass from the Carnation factory area towards Lincluden, Dumfries and she appeared to be naked.

“Police in Dumfries are concerned about this female due to the current cold weather conditions and want to ensure her safety as soon as possible.

“If you have any information, know who this female is or have seen her since, please can you contact us on 101.”

