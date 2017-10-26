Police search for man in tartan shirt after man’s jaw broken in Glasgow

Police are searching for a man in a tartan shirt after man suffered a broken jaw in Glasgow.

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted in the Patrick area of the city at8.15pm on Thursday, October 19.

A 28-year-old man was assaulted by a man on a footpath near Dumbarton Road in Partick.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was trated for a broken jaw and loss of several teeth. He has since been released.

The suspect is described as being white with dark hair and was wearing a tartan shirt.

Detective COnstable Jennifer Adams at Drumchapel CID said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack which has left this young man with serious facial injuries.

“It is vital that we trace the person responsible in order that he can be held accountable for his actions.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dumbarton Road, Partick around 2015 hrs on Thursday 19 October and may have witnessed this attack or may have seen the culprit hanging around before or running off afterwards is asked to contact Drumchapel CID via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1361 of 23 October. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.