Police search 800 tonnes of rubbish in Corrie McKeague probe

Detectives trawling through a landfill for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague say they have now searched over 800 tonnes of rubbish.

The specialist cops have been going through 60 tonnes a day roughly since starting the search at the site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, on 6 March.

Speaking from the waste site shortly after the search began, Det Supt Katie Elliott said: “I have a strong belief that we will find him here.”

The search is currently in its third week and is estimated to take ten.

Corrie McKeague, 23, went missing while on a night out in Bury St Edmunds last September.

A bin collection was carried out by a lorry shortly after his disappearance in the area he was last seen.

Suffolk Police commenced the search after readings showed one of the loads collected weighed over 100kg more than it should have.

This originally was not spotted but on checking the data again police spotted the weight and initiated the landfill search.