Police Scotland warning over killer clown craze

POLICE Scotland have warned they will take action against anyone ‘seeking to cause distress’ as part of the so-called killer clown craze.

The craze has swept the US and is beginning to take off in parts of the UK, with sightings reported in parts of Scotland. Pranksters dress up in terrifying clown costumes and jump out at unsuspecting passers-by.

Superintendent David Duncan, Police Scotland said: “We have had a few sporadic reports of individuals dressed as clowns in some areas in Scotland. It is assessed that there is a current trend of similar incidents on social media, many of which have been confirmed as hoaxes and emanate from overseas.

“The reports which have been made to local police officers are being investigated and do not specifically involve threats or violence. However, any person seeking to cause distress and potential harm to anyone should be aware that police will take action. If anyone has any concerns they should report the matter to police.”

Sightings have been reported in parts of Ayrshire, while some people claim to have seen clowns in Edinburgh. One teenager in Newcastle was reportedly arrested for possessing a knife.