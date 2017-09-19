Police Scotland unveils dual English-Gaelic logo

Police Scotland has introduced its dual language logo in both English and Gaelic.

The branding, which carries both Police Scotland and Poileas Alba, will be introduced on the service’s signs, stationery and vehicles. It will be introduced as items are replaced on reaching the end of their serviceable life.

The new Police Scotland logo.

The changes are being made as part of the force’s commitment to implementing its Gaelic Language Plan. Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Cowie said: “This is the latest step being taken by Police Scotland as we move towards full implementation of our Gaelic Language Plan. We are keen that Gaelic speaking communities across the country are well served and ably represented by the national service.”