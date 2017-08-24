Police Scotland’s ‘pretty faces’ post sparks sexism row

Police Scotland has been accused of “going back to the 70s” after posting a picture of female officers with the caption: “More than just pretty faces”.

The selfie of the three beaming women in uniform was put up on the Facebook page of Edinburgh Police Division on Tuesday.

But the post immediately sparked a massive row as social media users complained the force was using outdated language and branded the image “outrageous”, “medieval” and “condescending”.

The force then poured fuel on the flames by insisting no offence had been caused and attempting to defend the post on the basis that it was written by a woman.

Ironically, the original post was intended to promote equal opportunities.

Under the caption “these ladies are more than just pretty faces”, the post stated: “From SPC [Special Police Constable] to Superintendent, there are opportunities for everyone in the police. Don’t sit and wonder what it would be like, come and join us – we are recruiting!”

Social media users immediately pointed out that the wording of the post would not attract women to join the force and claimed it was sexist.

David Grant said: “Ladies and pretty faces all in the one sentence. Woohoo, it’s 1972 again! Maybe want to rethink that headline?”

Diane Grey added: “Commenting on their facial appearance? In this day and age? Not PC is it?”