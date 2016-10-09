Police release more pictures of Scottish Cup final troublemakers

Police have released more images of people they want to trace in connection with the disorder and violence at the end of the Scottish Cup final.

The match at Hampden Park on May 21 was disrupted when fans invaded the pitch after Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Rangers, the Easter Road side’s first Scottish Cup win in more than a century.

Hibs supporters flooded the pitch after their side’s dramatic last-minute win, with Rangers fans also making it past stewards and on to the turf before mounted officers restored order.

Police have arrested 81 people as part of the investigation and have released photos of 14 more supporters they believe may be able to help them with their inquiries.

A police statement said: “Anyone with information about the identities of the persons pictured is asked to contact the incident room at Govan Police Office, Greater Glasgow CID on 0141 532 5457 or the dedicated mailbox address: Scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk, or alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The Scottish Football Association has said neither club will face punishment for the crowd trouble, in line with the governing body’s disciplinary rules.

An independent report commissioned by the SFA said the Scottish Government should consider making it a criminal offence to run on to a football pitch.