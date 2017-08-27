Police question 100 people in search for missing man

Officers leading the search for 48-year-old Anthony Kelbie revisited the area he was last seen on Saturday August 27, exactly one week on.

Uniformed officers spoke to more than 100 members of the public who visit the Nursery Park area of Brechin regularly and might have seen a man matching Anthony’s description between 8 and midnight on Aug 20.

Sergeant Victoria Crichton said: “It is crucial we keep Anthony’s details and image in the public domain one week on as we rely on information from the public to help us find missing people.

“Our officers revisited the last place Anthony was seen last night to speak to members of the public who regularly visit the area and to hopefully jog anyone’s memory who may have been there last week and could have potentially seen him. Numerous people were able to assist and I would like to sincerely thank them for their help.

“It has been one week since Anthony was last seen and as more time passes we become increasingly concerned for him - it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family and friends for so long, and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We continue to appeal to Anthony to get in touch with Police and let us know he is OK. Your family are worried about you and want to know you have come to no harm.

“I also continue to ask the public to let us know if you have seen Anthony or know where he might be until we can establish exactly what has happened to him.

“Officers are continuing to carry out searches and would also ask that residents in Brechin check any sheds or outbuildings they have for signs that someone might have been there. There is also a possibility he has travelled to either Dundee or Aberdeenshire so would also ask people living further afield to be alert.

“We continue to keep in touch with Anthony’s family and keep them informed of any developments.

“When last seen, he was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He has noticeable cuts to the side of his head and a lump and cut on his forehead.

“You can contact police on 101.”