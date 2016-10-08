Police probe unprovoked street attack on man in Glasgow

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after an unprovoked assault in Glasgow.

The attack happened at around 2.55am on Saturday on North Street, close to Sauchiehall Street at Charing Cross, when the 42-year-old was making his way home from a night out.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff described his condition as serious.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Browne said: “From our early inquiries, this was an unprovoked attack on a man making his way home from a night out. The 42-year-old man was punched by another man who then made off in the direction of Sauchiehall Street.

“Our inquiries have been continuing through the night. Officers remain at the scene.

“We have been analysing CCTV and speaking to people who were in the area following the incident. At this time, we are seeking information from anyone who has information which can help trace the man responsible.

“You may have witnessed the disturbance, you may have witnessed a man running down Sauchiehall Street towards the city centre. Please contact police with any information you may have.”

