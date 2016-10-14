Police probe following death of newborn baby

A police investigation is underway following the death of nine-day-old baby in Edinburgh.

A baby boy was rushed to Royal Hospital for Sick Children after emergency services were called to Ferry Road on Wednesday.

The newborn died in hospital, however the cause of death is still unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Ferry Road around 9.50am on Wednesday following a report of concern for a nine-day-old baby.

“The baby was taken to the Sick Kids where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”