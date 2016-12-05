Police probe ex Hibs coach Gordon Neely sex abuse claims

Police are investigating a report of sexual abuse believed to involve former Hibs coach Gordon Neely.
The allegations come after it emerged Neely, an ex-Hibs youth coach, was fired by Rangers in 1990 following an accusation of inappropriate behaviour. Neely died two years ago.
READ MORE: Ex-coach Neely ‘molested boys at youth camp’
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh have received a report of non-recent sexual abuse that took place during the 1980s and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter.”
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.