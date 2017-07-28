Police probe after man crushed in scrapyard accident

A PROBE has been launched after a young man was seriously injured when he was crushed between an HGV and a container.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident on Youngs Road at East Mains Industrial Estate in Broxburn, West Lothian yesterday morning.
The 23-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident at 9.40am.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian were called to Youngs Road in Broxburn around 9.45am on Friday 28 July following a report that a man had been seriously injured. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.