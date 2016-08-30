Police probe after dead body found in grounds of Liberton High School

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found at Liberton High School earlier today.

It is understood the body was discovered in a wooded area at the bottom of the school playing fields.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man’s body was discovered in a wooded area at Liberton High School.

“It was reported around 1.30pm on Tuesday 30 August.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”

More to follow.