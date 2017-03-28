Police officers with tasers to patrol Scottish Parliament

POLICE officers armed with tasers are to patrol the public area outside the Scottish Parliament from today.

The move, which follows last week’s terrorist attack at Westminster, was revealed by parliament chief executive in a note to MSPs and staff at Holyrood.

He said: “Police Scotland has assured us that the move is an operational contingency measure and is not based on any intelligence threat in relation to the parliament or Scotland.

“Following on from the Westminster attack, Police Scotland will undertake a review of its security arrangements at Holyrood. The results of that review will be reported to the SPCB (Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body) for its consideration.”