Police name man killed in A90 crash

Police Scotland, have named the man who suffered fatal injuries as a result of a road traffic collision on the A90 yesterday.

24-year-old Kieran Innes from Aberdeen was killed in the accident.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are on-going and Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact Tayside Division on 101.

As with all sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.