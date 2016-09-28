Police name A90 crash victim

Poliec have named the man who died after a crash on the A90 yesterday morning.

Kieran Innes, 24, of Aberdeen, suffered fatal injuries after the incident on the southbound carriageway just north of Forfar.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Tayside Division can confirm that a man who suffered fatal injuries as a result of a road traffic collision on the A90 yesterday has now been named as 24 year old Kieran Innes from Aberdeen.

“Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are on-going and Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact Tayside Division on 101.

“As with all sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

