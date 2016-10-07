Police look to trace ten Old Firm fans

Police have released CCTV images of ten men they want to speak to in connection with trouble at last month’s Old Firm match.

Police Scotland said it was part of their investigation into alleged acts of disorder, offensive behaviour and vandalism following the game at Celtic Park on 10 September.

While just one arrest was made in the stadium during the match, police have subsequently made arrests in connection with effigies hung from the stand and have appealed for mobile phone footage following damage alleged to have been done to the stadium toilets by Rangers fans.

Anyone with any information about the identities of the men pictured is asked to contact Police Scotland on 0141 532 4846 /101. There is also a dedicated email address CelticRangersDisorder@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

