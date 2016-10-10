Police launch probe into firearms use to stop car in Glasgow

A police watchdog has launched an investigation into the use of firearms by police during an operation in Glasgow.

Police used firearms to shoot tyre deflation rounds to stop a car in Robroyston on September 30.

The force said the incident would be referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for review, and the commissioner has now launched an investigation.

A Pirc spokesman said: “Following assessment, the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner is investigating the discharge of conventional firearms, using vehicle tyre deflation rounds, in Robroyston, Glasgow, on September 30, 2016.

“It is reported that the tyres of one vehicle was damaged during the incident, but no members of the public were injured.

“The firearms discharge occurred following a police operation.

“A report on the findings will be submitted to the deputy chief constable in due course.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY