Police launch Gaelic language plan

Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) have today launched their Gaelic Language Plans spanning the coming five years.

The documents set out how the police service and the police authority will develop their contributions to creating a sustainable future for Gaelic in Scotland and integrating Gaelic within Police Scotland services across the country.

From 2017 the Police Scotland corporate logo will be rendered bilingual as standard across the service and in its branded material, demonstrating equal respect for Gaelic and English. Enhanced opportunities for the public to communicate with Police Scotland and the SPA in Gaelic, and receive responses in Gaelic, are also being explored, along with producing an increased number of corporate publications in Gaelic.

Police Scotland will identify officers and staff who speak Gaelic and those who wish to learn the language will be encouraged to do so, enabling more officers and staff to be involved in translation and production of materials.

Vehicles, signage and uniforms within N Division (Highlands & Islands) already carry Poileas Alba branding, and the force helicopter, which is a national resource, is also dual branded.

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Cowie (Local Policing – North) holds the overall lead for the Gaelic Language Plan. He said: “Following a successful public consultation, I am delighted the joint Police Scotland and Scottish Police Authority Gaelic Language Plan is being launched.

“The importance of upholding traditional and native languages cannot be underestimated and as a police service we recognise Gaelic as an important aspect of Scotland’s heritage. It also has a significant role to play in the overall wellbeing of communities and the country as a whole.

“I look forward with great enthusiasm to taking on the recommendations contained in the plan and developing the service’s involvement with Gaelic speakers and communities where Gaelic is the dominant tongue.

Scottish Police Authority Chief Executive Office John Foley said: “The Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005 was passed by the Scottish Parliament with the aim of securing the status of the Gaelic language as an official language of Scotland, in equal status to the English language. Following a public consultation process, the plans launched today will deliver our commitments over the next five years on a cost neutral basis given the financial challenges faced across the public sector.”

Bòrd na Gàidhlig Director of Language Planning and Community Developments, David Boag said: “We very much welcome the publication of Police Scotland’s Gaelic Language Plan, given the central and important part they play in daily life within communities the length and breadth of the country. Gaelic speaking Police officers and support staff are already offering valuable Gaelic language services to members of the public on a regular basis and this plan aims to identify, secure and build upon these opportunities wherever and whenever possible.”

“Through the 2005 Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act, Bòrd na Gàidhlig can require all Public Bodies and Local Authorities to create Gaelic Language Plans. This piece of legislation, which received cross party political support, was enacted to help secure the status of Gaelic in Scotland and to ensure that this important part of Scottish life is allowed to grow and flourish now and into the future. Gaelic is for the whole of Scotland and Police Scotland, alongside colleagues across the Public Sector are playing an important part in progressing the language’s revival.”The Police Scotland and Scottish Police Authority Gaelic Language Plans spans 2016 to 2021 and work will be ongoing throughout that time.