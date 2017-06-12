Police launch drugs probe following death of Zoe Bremner in Glasgow

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a schoolgirl in a Glasgow flat from a suspected drugs overdose.

The 14-year-old victim, named locally as Zoe Bremner, lost her life in the early hours of Sunday morning at a residence in the Cowcaddens area of the city centre.

Two other teenagers were also taken ill at the same address but have since been discharged from hospital.

Officers have since confirmed they are investigating whether drugs played a part in the schoolgirl’s death.

Bremner, from Drumchapel, was a keen dancer and a member of the Danceilicous studio in Glasgow.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie said: “This is very disturbing and our thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

“We are currently carrying out extensive enquiries in relation to the incident. Our investigation will include whether any substances have been a factor in this incident. If anyone has any information which could assist our investigation, I would urge them to contact us.”

Anyone with any information or knowledge is asked to contact CID officers at Glasgow City Centre police station via 101, quoting reference number 307.