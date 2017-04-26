Police launch appeal after woman sexually assaulted in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Armadale.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday April 25 on a footpath, which runs parallel to the A801, near to the racetrack.

A 32-year-old woman was jogging in the area when a man grabbed her from behind and punched her to the face, knocking her to the ground before sexually assaulting her.

The male then made off and the victim returned home before attending at hospital for injuries to her face, back and shoulder. During this time she reported the attack to police.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as being white and speaking with a Scottish accent.

Detective Superintendent Pat Campbell from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: “This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to provide her with all the necessary support and assistance she requires while we progress this investigation to identify the male responsible.

“We are extremely eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity on the footpath or around the racetrack.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers and so we are hopeful that someone may have vital information relevant to our inquiry.

“If you believe you saw something, or can help provide us with a better description of the suspect then please contact police immediately”

Chief Inspector Barry Blair, Local Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “Horrific crimes such as this remain rare within West Lothian, but nevertheless, we recognise the significant impact they can have on the community and local officers will be supporting the investigation by conducting high-visibility patrols in and around the area where the attack took place.

“In addition, a police command vehicle will be in place at the scene and members of the public can attend at this unit to provide information, or speak with the officers out on patrol.

“Rest assured we are utilising all resources at our disposal to bring the suspect to justice and I would reiterate the appeal for those who believe they can assist with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.